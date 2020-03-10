|
Louise C. Averill Mrs. Louise Collison Averill, 86, of Mission Hills, KS, died on March 7, 2020. She was the widow of Keith H. Averill, M.D., a cardiologist, who died in 1995. Born in Fairfield, CT, the daughter of Charlotte Warren Collison and Charles Hill Collison, Jr. attended the University School in Fairfield, CT and went on to the University of Michigan graduating in 1954. She married Dr. Averill in Ann Arbor that same year. They lived in San Antonio where Dr. Averill served two years in the Air Force as a flight surgeon and then Denver for his residency before arriving in Kansas City in 1963. Mrs. Averill was active in the Parents Association at both Pembroke Country Day and Sunset Hill Schools and was a frequent volunteer as well as supporter of what is now known as Pembroke Hill School. She was a long-time member of the Carriage Club. After her family, her foremost interest was the welfare of animals and she loved her Burmese cats. Mrs. Averill was predeceased by her son, Keith H. Averill, Jr. in October 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Allison Averill Read of Stuart, FL; her brother, Charles H. Collison III of Endwell, New York; and her grandchildren William Colin Read and Aubrey Louise LaRue. Private graveside services. The family requests no flowers and suggests contributions to Pembroke Hill School, 400 W. 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64112 or to Rolling Hills Zoo, 625 N. Hedville Rd, Salina, KS 67401.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2020