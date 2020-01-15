|
|
Louise Crain Louise Crain, 83, Leawood, KS passed away January 11, 2019. Louise was preceded in death by her parents Keith and Edith Keller. She is survived by her husband Carlos C. Crain, two daughters Kathy (James Hatfield) Crain and Shari (Scott) Schmok, two sons Gary (Karis) Crain and Greg (Cindy) Crain, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation 1-2pm, Funeral Service 2pm Saturday, January 18, Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020