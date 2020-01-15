Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Crain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Crain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Crain Obituary
Louise Crain Louise Crain, 83, Leawood, KS passed away January 11, 2019. Louise was preceded in death by her parents Keith and Edith Keller. She is survived by her husband Carlos C. Crain, two daughters Kathy (James Hatfield) Crain and Shari (Scott) Schmok, two sons Gary (Karis) Crain and Greg (Cindy) Crain, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation 1-2pm, Funeral Service 2pm Saturday, January 18, Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -