Louise (Macan) Grosko Louise Grosko passed away on June 25, 2019, at Villa St. Francis, Olathe, KS. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM, with Mass of Christian Burial following at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th, KCK with burial in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, KCK. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or Encompass Home Health. Louise was born February 18, 1927 to Peter J. and Barbara (Car) Macan, was the second of seven children raised on Strawberry Hill in KCK. She was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a member of its Altar Society and Seniors Club. Louise was a graduate of St. John Grade School and then of Bishop Ward High School in 1945. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph R. Grosko, in 1990, parents, a sister, Vera Mihelcic, brothers; Peter C.(Kathryn), Carl, and Michael Macan. Louise is survived by her three children, Barbara (David) Palcher, David (Susan) Grosko and Mary (David) Friedl, Eight grandchildren; Brian Palcher, Jennifer (Tony) Yankovich, David (Maria) Grosko, Danny (Amanda) Grosko, Diane (Kirby) Hocutt, Jessica (Damon) Lawrenz, Jeremy and Jerod Friedl, Ten great-grandchildren, brothers; Edward (Catherine) Macan, Joseph Macan and many nieces and nephews. Our mother Louise was a kind and giving person with a generous heart. She was a talented seamstress, making many a garment for her family. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her povitica was the best!



Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019