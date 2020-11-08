Louise K. YoungFebruary 8, 1927 - October 31, 2020Richmond, Missouri - Louise Young, of Richmond, Missouri, previously of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on October 31, 2020. Louise was born February 8,1927 in Ray County, Missouri to Virgil and Thelma (Hoover) Kavanaugh. After graduating in 1944 from Stet High school, she began teaching in rural schools, later earning B.S, M.S., and Ed. Spec. degrees from CMSU. She was a teacher, elementary principal, and director of curriculum in the Hickman Mills school district from 1949 to 1978. Following her public school retirement, she worked in the real estate field. Louise married Morris (Buzz) Young in 1949, and they enjoyed many years of lake outings, trips, and Scottish Rite and Ararat Shrine events until his passing in 1990.Louise's interests included travel, ballroom dancing, and reading. She made many friends through PEO, AAUW, educators' organizations, and Red Hat society. She and Morris were active members of Longview United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dee Cavanaugh and brother-in-law, Frank Burnham. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Lois Burnham, nieces and nephew: Lori (Clay) Withers, Kim Gerson, and Jeff Burnham, great-nieces and nephews: Garrett (Julie), Abby, and Austin Withers, Tyler and Luke Gerson, and Alex and Elizabeth Burnham, and great-great-nephews: Carson, Mason, and Cameron Withers. Also special to Louise were nephews and nieces-in-law: Gary and Marilyn George, Phyllis Malzahn, Mike and Judy Young, Gregg Young, Stephen Goodpasture, Cheryl Goodpasture, and Darwin Goodpasture, and their families.Those who loved her were blessed by her kindness. She truly was a lifelong learner; however, her curiosity and knowledge were surpassed by her generous interest in others, a legacy to carry on.Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. The family is grateful to Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Shirkey Hospice for their wonderful care.Memorial contributions to Wayside Waifs are suggested, 3901 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64137