|
|
Louise M. Schloerb Louise M. Schloerb went home to her Lord on December 14, 2019 at her home. Louise was an incredibly giving woman. She was a supportive wife and a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Louise was born on February 10, 1917 in Detroit Michigan. After public schooling in Glasgow, Nova Scotia, she graduated from Saint Mary's Hospital School of Nursing, Montreal, QB, Canada in 1941. She then joined the nursing staff, rising to head nurse at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, MA where she met lifelong friends and her beloved husband, Paul R. Schloerb, MD. Louise was an honor member of the University of Kansas Medical Center Auxiliary Volunteer Group, and Med Dames, where she served for more than 50 years, welcoming in each new generation. Louise's lifelong faith and passion for St Andrews Episcopal Church was such an important part of her life, where she served on the Altar Guild, the Trinity Guild, the Grace Tripp prayer group and the Bible study group. She also was a member of PEO and many book clubs. Louise valued her Faith, Family and her many, many Friends. Louise was a giver, she never met a person with whom she didn't strike up a conversation. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Schloerb, MD. She is survived by her children, Ronald G. Schloerb of Cape Cod, MA; Patricia Johnson of Overland Park, KS; Marilyn Hock (Michael) of Jeffersonville, IN; Dorothy Hoban of Mineola, NY and Paul Richard Schloerb, Jr (Susan) of Des Moines, IA. Also 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren A visitation will be held from 10:00 am 11:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113. To leave fond memories and condolences for the family,please visit johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 19, 2019