Louise Mariann Putthoff January 23, 1926 September 5, 2020 Blessed with gifts of faith, love, and laughter, Louise Mariann Putthoff was devoted to God, to her family, and to her fellow man. In her down to earth way she had a talent for making every person feel special an loved. Inside and out, she was a beautiful woman. Louise was born on Jan. 23, 1926 in Kansas City, Mo., the only child of Albert Puhr and Augusta (Keller) Puhr. The door to her life of faith was opened at St. James Grade School. Her Catholic education continued at St. Elizabeth's Grade School, Redemptorist High School, and St. Teresa's College. In 1950 she married Dennis Putthoff with whom she shared a great love for 59 years. Together they masterfully raised six children and enjoyed nine grandchildren. Louise had been an active member of Christ the King Church since 1952 and served in numerous roles in the school and PTA as her children advanced through the grades. She was a member of Ladies of Charity and Women of Christ the King. For many years she worked in the office of Our Lady of Mercy Country Home and served on the Auxiliary. She also worked for 18 years at the Christ the King food pantry, lending an ear and a hand to those in hard times. Her quiet kindness has touched so many. Louise's true vocation was as a devoted wife and gifted mother. She modeled for her son and five daughters a woman of deep self-respect and unselfish love for others. In the early lean years she could take a dime and make a beautiful home. In the flush years she showed the same contentment and grace. With love and laughter, her home was opened to foreign exchange students, various teenaged friends of her children, and scores of pets she never wanted but always cared for. Her kindness has touched so many. Louise's daily prayer of thanksgiving was for her faith, family, freedom, and friends. She also prayed for a happy and peaceful death. That was granted to her, in her home, on September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Augusta, her husband, Dennis, and sons-in-law David Bosler and Bill Gulledge. She is survived by one son and five daughters as well as beloved spouses: Ron (Tama) Putthoff, Denise Gulledge, Connie (Mike) Mann, Karen Donahoe, Linda Putthoff (Harlan Brownlee), and Joan Putthoff. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, their spouses, and great-grandchildren. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Working Families' Friend, 1021 Pennsylvania Ave, KCMO 64105, or Christ the King Food Pantry, 8520 Wornall Rd, KCMO 64114. Please share memories or condolences at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
. Louise's life and all she is will be celebrated by her children, grandchildren, and generations to come thanks to the wisdom and values she instilled in so many. Mom, you will be loved always!