|
|
Louise Miller Latta Louise Miller Latta, 104, of Independence, MO passed away April, 2, 2020. She was born March 13, 1916 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Latta, Jr. of 55 years of marriage; and her daughter Shirley Cox. She is survived by her children, John, Peggy, Michael, Bobby, Patrica, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to . Services are private.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 8, 2020