Loula M. Hale Loula Mae Hale, 94, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Park Lawn Funeral Home; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Loula, daughter of Mamie and Herbert Lewis, was born July 3, 1926, in Nashua, MO and was one of three children. Lou is survived by her three children, Joy, Barry and Tammy; four grandchildren, Austin, Sarah, Angela and Murphy. She loved spending time gardening and with family. She also loved her church, Spring Valley Baptist, and was an active member for many years. We'll miss her infectious smile, ready laugh and warm hugs. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234