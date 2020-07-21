1/1
Loula M. Hale
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loula M. Hale Loula Mae Hale, 94, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Park Lawn Funeral Home; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Loula, daughter of Mamie and Herbert Lewis, was born July 3, 1926, in Nashua, MO and was one of three children. Lou is survived by her three children, Joy, Barry and Tammy; four grandchildren, Austin, Sarah, Angela and Murphy. She loved spending time gardening and with family. She also loved her church, Spring Valley Baptist, and was an active member for many years. We'll miss her infectious smile, ready laugh and warm hugs. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
I’m going to miss you Lou. Thanks for always being there for me.
Becky Enlow Edgar
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved