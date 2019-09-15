|
Lowell Laverne Jones Gross Beloved Lowell 'Laverne' Jones Gross of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away from natural causes on September 13th, 2019 at the age of 73. Laverne leaves behind a Brother James Marks, and sister-in-law, Marilyn, of Spring Hill, Kansas; and two grandsons, Shay and Tag, of Missouri. Laverne was born June 21, 1926 in Steele, MO, to parents Lloyd Earl Jones and Ethel May Petty. Laverne was married to William Gross for 44 years before he passed away in 2011. Laverne was an Illustrator/Artist. As a younger woman she worked in advertising and with the Kansas City Star; and after she married Bill, Laverne was a homemaker and helped Bill in their family auto dealership business. Laverne was an avid dog lover, providing a caring home for many dogs through the years. Throughout her life Laverne continued to enjoy her creative passions- illustrating and sewing. Laverne had a gentle, sweet disposition, and loved to laugh; she spoke kindly about everyone she knew. Laverne leaves behind a legacy of grace and love and so we say, "Farwell to you now, our friend, you will be remembered with smiles and laughter." Laverne will be missed by family and friends alike. Donations can be made on Lowell Laverne Gross' behalf to the ChainofHopeKC.org or the Heartland ASPCA WaysideWaifs.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019