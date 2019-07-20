Lowell Scott Shepherd Scott passed away at his home in Overland Park, KS on July 1st, 2019. Scott was born to the late Margaret and Leo Shepherd on May 19, 1952 in Kingman, KS. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1970 where he ran track & field and played football & baseball. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Architecture and worked for various Architecture firms in the Kansas City Area with projects scoping from Seattle to Miami. He is survived by his children; Nick Shepherd and Jessie Huber (Matthew), and three grandchildren; Kane, Chase, and Rachel. He is also survived by his siblings; Jan Hilton (Mike), Cheryl Sayler (Don), Jo Vanderbeek (Hank), Steve Shepherd (Gail), and Sue Stubbs. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 24th, please contact the family for details. For those wanting to honor Scott's memory, please consider donating to Lions Clubs (LionsClubs.org).

Published in Kansas City Star on July 20, 2019