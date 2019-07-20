Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell Scott Shepherd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell Scott Shepherd Obituary
Lowell Scott Shepherd Scott passed away at his home in Overland Park, KS on July 1st, 2019. Scott was born to the late Margaret and Leo Shepherd on May 19, 1952 in Kingman, KS. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1970 where he ran track & field and played football & baseball. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Architecture and worked for various Architecture firms in the Kansas City Area with projects scoping from Seattle to Miami. He is survived by his children; Nick Shepherd and Jessie Huber (Matthew), and three grandchildren; Kane, Chase, and Rachel. He is also survived by his siblings; Jan Hilton (Mike), Cheryl Sayler (Don), Jo Vanderbeek (Hank), Steve Shepherd (Gail), and Sue Stubbs. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 24th, please contact the family for details. For those wanting to honor Scott's memory, please consider donating to Lions Clubs (LionsClubs.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.