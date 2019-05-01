Loy Perkins Jr. Loy Perkins, Jr. passed away April 28, 2019. He was born in Macon Co., MO on February 17, 1934 to Loy E. Perkins and Mildred Winkler Perkins. After graduating from Macon High School in 1952, he received his Bachelor's degree from MO Valley College, Marshal, MO in 1955. His Army service was in Korea until 1958. Loy received his Master's degree from North East Missouri State in 1961 and taught math in the North Kansas City School District from 1958-1988. Survivors are his wife, Mary Lee; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah & Jerry Shields; and AFS daughter, Christine Etges. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Elks Lodge No. 2641 or the Loy Perkins, Jr. Memorial Math Scholarship at North Kansas City High School. Please help support the family by wearing purple to the services: visitation on Thurs. May 2, from 5-8pm with a memorial service on Fri. May 3, at 11am both at Fairview Christian Church at 1800NE 65th St. Inurnment at White Chapel Cemetery.



