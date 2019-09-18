Kansas City Star Obituaries
Loyd Ray Angel Jr. Obituary
Loyd Ray Angel Jr. Ray Angel, 81, of Merriam, KS, passed away, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m., Friday followed by funeral services at 10:30 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oskaloosa, KS. Ray was born January 26, 1938 in Oskaloosa to Loyd and Irene Angel. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1955. He married Evelyn Pfaff on February 27, 1965. She preceded him in death on January 26, 1997. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Best. Ray was a construction superintendent for 43 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Carpenter's union, Local 168. He is survived by a daughter, Amy (Jeff) Welding, Lenexa, KS; sons, Darren (Amy) Angel, Olathe, KS and Tony (Tammi Neumer) Angel, Merriam, KS; sisters, Lona Phillips, Topeka, KS and Marieta Church, Kansas City, KS and his grandchildren, Shauna Magnan, Reese Welding, Brock Welding, Riley Angel, Sadie Welding, and Henry Angel. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
