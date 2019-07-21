Loyola "Lolly" Meagher Loyola "Lolly" Meagher, 93, of Walnut Creek, CA, died July 11, 2019. Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Sat., July 27th at St. Michael the Archangel, 143rd & Nall, Leawood. Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Sun., July 28th, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Solomon. Lolly was a U.S. Cadet Nursing Corp graduate from St. Joseph's Hospital in KCMO. She worked as an RN for 30+ years, ultimately as the day supervisor of nursing at Asbury Hospital in Salina. After her active nursing career, she was a State of Kansas inspector of nursing homes for 10 years. Lolly loved to travel, visiting her daughter working in Tokyo, retiring to Arizona, moving to California at age 86, and last December attending the wedding of her grandson in Mexico. She was an expert and lifelong bridge player, an excellent cook, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and had an amazing ability to make close friends of all ages wherever she lived. Lolly was preceded in death by her spouse and soulmate, Ralph "Pete" Meagher. Survivors include daughters Mary (Elliott) Lowen, Teresa (Brad Manson) Meagher, and Donita (Ravi) Prakash. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Alex, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Austin, Alison, Christophe, Kirin, Henrie and Teddy May. The family suggest donations to a scholarship fund for new nursing students in memory of Loyola. Donations can be made payable to KU Endowment with a note in memory of Loyola M. Meagher. Checks may be brought to the service or sent to: KU Endowment, 4125 Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Kansas City, Kansas, 66103 or online at www.Kuendowment.org/Home.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019