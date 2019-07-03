Luanne Hart Armsby Francis Luanne Hart Armsby Francis died on June 21, 2019 in Longmont, Colorado. Born March 24, 1929, she had recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by her sisters, daughters, nieces and grandson. Her greatest enjoyment was to be with her family as they celebrated holidays, events and vacationing together. Luanne spent most of her life in Mission Hills, Kansas until she moved to Longmont, Colorado five years ago to live near her sister, daughters, grandson and great-grandchildren. Luanne was the daughter of Nelle Virginia Hart Armsby and Carleton Hale Armsby. She graduated from the Barstow School in Kansas City, Missouri and attended Chevy Chase Junior College in Maryland. Luanne was a member of the Kansas City Country Club. For many years, she was an active volunteer in the Kansas City community including the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Mercy Children's Hospital and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where she was a member since 1949. She was the executive director of the Health Fair of Greater Kansas City from 1981-1997. In 1997, she received the Nancy L. Kassebaum Leader in Health Award for her dedicated work in the field. She is survived by her former husband, Hugh G. Francis of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; her three daughters, Sallie Francis Dickinson of Estes Park, CO, Leslie Francis Cutler and Carolyn Huntington Francis of Longmont, CO; two grandchildren, Sarah Margaret de Rivaz of Champex, Switzerland and Christopher Hart Nelson of Lafayette, CO; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Adriance Armsby Altman of Denver, CO, Carolyn Armsby King of Omaha, NE, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20 at the First Congregational Church in Boulder, CO at 10.30. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Suncrest Hospice: 1605 Foxtail Drive, Suite 200, Loveland, CO 80538; AltaVita Memory Care: 800 S. Fordham St., Longmont, CO 80503, or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church: 6401 Wornall Terrace, K.C. MO 64113.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019