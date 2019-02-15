Lucia Corinne Hoffman Lucia Corinne Camp Hoffman (Corinne), age 92, passed away February 12, 2019 after a lengthy, difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. Corinne was born October 3, 1926 in Chicago, lllinois, the second of three children to Theresa Christman Camp and Warren Slade Camp. Corinne spent her youth and young adulthood in Chicago, enjoying many adventures including swimming in Lake Michigan; sledding, ice skating and playing baseball at Lincoln Park; going to the movies at The Parkway and Century Theatres; and riding the "L" (the elevated train). She attended St. Clement's Catholic Elementary School for grades 1 through 8, and St. Michael's Catholic High School for grades 9 through 12, graduating in 1944. During high school, Corinne worked at Weiboldt's Department Store. After high school, she worked as a secretary for the Illinois Central Railroad. In 1952, Corinne married Robert William Hoffman (Bob), also a Chicago native. Bob had served as an Engineer-Gunner on B-17 aircraft in the European Theatre during World War II. Corinne and Bob moved to Kansas City, MO where Bob established a new territory for Kennametal, Inc., a manufacturer of carbide industrial cutting tools. Corinne and Bob had five children: Christine, Jana, Kathryn, Cynthia and Robert. Bob passed away in 1998 at age 78 after cardiac surgery at Research Hospital in Kansas City. Throughout her life, Corinne enjoyed swimming, drawing and painting, dancing, yoga, taking walks and visiting the family cabin at Lake Pomme de Terre. Corinne was an unfailing advocate and financial supporter of environmental protection, social justice issues, civil/human rights and related progressive causes. Corinne is survived by her 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. If you would like, please make a donation to an environmental or social justice non-profit group of your choice in memory of Corinne.

