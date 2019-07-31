|
Lucille Arnone Lucille Arnone passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Survived by her sons Frank Arnone and his partner Marilyn Turner; Charlie Arnone and his wife Sandy; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a homemaker and lifelong Kansas City resident. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Arnone and daughter Debbie Arnone. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, July 31, at 5:30 p.m., followed by Visitation from 6-8 p.m. at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 1, at 10 a.m. St. Catherine of Siena, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019