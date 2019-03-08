Lucille (Malaponti) Arthur Lucille "Lucy" Josephine (Malaponti) Arthur, 98, passed away peacefully March 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The Rosary will be prayed at 2 p.m. followed by Visitation from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Family and friends will gather Monday, March 11, at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland Ave., Kansas City, MO 64117, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Lucy was born on February 5, 1921, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Tom and Congetta (Ragusa) Malaponte. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Tony (Val), Sam (Carmeline), Joe (Barbara), Charlie and Louie (Yvonne); and sisters, Mary DiGirlamo (Dominick) and Nancy Crist. Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Larry D Arthur; her daughters, Nancy (of the home) and Debbie Hall (Kirk); and her son Larry J (Julie); grandchildren, Kristin Searle (Chuck), Jenny Arthur, Lauren Arthur (Russell Shankland), Laura Hall, Sam Hall (Rachel), and Josh Hall; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Julia Searle, Lucy, Joelle, and Walker Hall; sister, Theresa Pendleton (Gene); sister-in-law, Margaret Malaponte; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lucy found the most delight in life being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her husband Larry with all of her heart, as he did her. She took tremendous pride in being a part of the large Malaponti family and often reminisced about her childhood memories. As time went on, her favorite stories to tell were the ones where she walked her kids to school each day as they were growing up, and of the family vacations they took road tripping around the Midwest. She frequently assisted at their school in the office or as the volunteer nurse and offered up whatever comfort she could to anyone who needed a helping hand. She hosted many sleepovers with her grandkids, always giving them biscotti for breakfast, followed up with an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. She treasured the simple things in life - spending time with her family, a delicious meal, a nice cold beer and a great party. Lucy loved making Italian cookies and loved the weddings where they were shared with others. Her tenderness for her family was ever-present in everything that she did. Her mind was sharp, and her strong-will showed through until the end. She was big-hearted, kind, generous and lived life to the fullest. Everyone was "bae" to her. She didn't let a day go by of her ninety-eight years without saying how blessed she was to live the life she led. She is already greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her spirit will live on. Pallbearers will be Byron Pendleton, Eddie Malaponti, Chuck Searle, Russell Shankland, Sam Hall, Josh Hall. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nick DiGirlamo, Tom DiGirlamo, Tom Morgan, Darold Crist, Rick Van Dolan, Jim Flannigan, Asa King, Raymond Crowder, Richard Marascuilo, Tommy Carl Malaponti, Tom, and Charles Malaponte, Louie Malaponti, Eric Van Buskirk, Mike Morris. The family wishes to thank the following care givers, Katie Wooley, Gayla Burton, Susan Brown, Sue Weland and Doctor Chip Luerding, M.D. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



