Sister Lucille Borengasser OSB
1928 - 2020
Sister Lucille Borengasser, OSB 1928 2020 Sister Lucille (Mary Placid) Borengasser, OSB, 92, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kans., died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the monastery. Funeral services are pending until a later date. Sister Lucille was born to Jake and Gertrude Wiederkehr Borengasser in Fort Smith, Ark., on Feb. 12, 1928, the youngest of their seven children. After graduating from St. Scholastica Academy in Ft. Smith, she earned a bachelor's degree in English from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington, D.C. She entered the Mount community in 1951, making her monastic profession in 1954, and taught in elementary schools for several years. After earning a master's degree in French from Notre Dame University, she taught art appreciation and French at Bishop LeBlond High School in St. Joseph, Mo., and Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kan.. She was later a chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., manager at the Marian Hall residence in Kansas City, Kan., and then pastoral assistant at St. Matthew's parish in Topeka. On her return to the Mount, she worked in the development office and also wrote homilies for Celebration magazine. She was a member of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains. Sister Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings Rosalie Walsh and Charles, Sigmund, Basil and Margaret Borengasser. She is survived by her brother Jack Borengasser, by nieces, nephews, and her monastic family. Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home
208 North 5th Street
Atchison, KS 66002
(913) 367-6403
