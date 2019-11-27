|
Lucille Donnell Lucille Donnell passed away November 23, 2019 after living a full 95 years. She was born Mattie Lucille Bray on September 24, 1924 to Pearl May (Russell) Bray and Jesse Clyde Bray on a farm in Lowry City, Missouri. She was the third child born in this family of five children. Lucille attended Bible College in Bolivar Missouri. After college she taught school for a short period. She went to work for the Veteran's Administration Regional Office where she met her husband, Harold. She worked as Executive Assistant to the Chief of Vocational Rehabilitation and Education that provided services to war veterans. She went to work for the National Transportation Safety Board later from where she retired. She had a full 40 years of retirement. Lucille married Harold Eugene Donnell on December 6, 1947. They were married for 65 years. Lucille was a faithful member of Nall Avenue Baptist Church of Overland Park and was active in many organizations. She was Chairman of the Social Committee for VARO employees, planning wonderful parties. She held office in the Federal Employee's Credit Union. She was a reporter for the VA monthly newsletter. She often gave speeches in Toastmaster's organization and traveled to meetings across the US and once to Australia. She belonged to the Day Lily Club and Alzheimer's Support Group to name a few. Some of Lucille's qualities include: being a world traveler, an artist, great cook, hostess of many family gatherings, knitter, quilter, a gardener to perfection, growing the most wonderful day lilies plus a yard full of many other beautiful flowers. She was a wonderful sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Anyone who met Lucille fell in love with her. Usually people would say about her, "Nicest person I have ever met." Lucille was predeceased by her husband Harold, brother, Woodrow Bray, sisters; Lyla Jones and Lorene Bray. Lucille is survived by a brother Leo Bray and his wife, Alice. Her niece and caregiver Jeanne Hallum (Mark) . Nieces: Sherry Bailey (Gary), Debby Bliss (Mark), Cheryl Jackson, Joyce Bray, Paula Brown (Steve), Sheryl Rohrman, Dana Barbo (Gino), Kayla Hogue (Pat) and nephew, Greg Bray. Many great nieces and nephews and some great-great nieces and nephews. Lucille will be missed by a host of friends and her family. May you rest in peace sweet Lucille. Special thank you to all Lucille's care givers over the past seven months. Also, a special thank you to her friend and neighbor, Judith Pirker; coworker and friend, Sandy Robinette; and her church friend, Linda Smith. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Nall Ave. Baptist Church, 6701 Nall Ave., Prairie Village, KS 66208 A Memorial Service will be held Friday, 10:00 AM, November 29, 2019 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210. To leave fond memories for the family, visit www. Johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019