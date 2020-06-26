Sister Lucille Harrington Sister Lucille Harrington, 88, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL), died on June 20, 2020, in Ross Hall at the SCL Motherhouse, Leavenworth, Kan. Sister celebrated her 70th anniversary as an SCL in 2019. She entered the religious community soon after high school and served as a long-time educator, missionary, and parish minister. She had a caring spirit and strove to be worthy of the SCL calling to serve where needed. This she did in places like Bolivia, Peru, and Ecuador, where she trained and educated South Americans on the meaning and content of their faith. Lucille Annette was born on July 17, 1931 in Leavenworth, Kan., and was one of five daughters of John F. and Mary (Schlonga) Harrington. She was proud to hail from the oldest city in Kansas. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Saint Mary Academy High School in Leavenworth, Kans., before eventually pursuing an elementary education degree at Saint Mary College, Leavenworth. Lucille entered the SCL Community on Aug. 18, 1949. She professed vows as Sister John Francis on Aug. 15, 1951, but eventually resumed her baptismal name. Sister Lucille taught in parochial schools for 14 years in Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming. In 1964, she completed her bachelor's degree and periodically continued coursework toward a graduate degree. In 1965, she started language preparation for work in South America. In 1966, she went to Bolivia, where she served for 20 years as a parish administrator, religious educator, and pastoral minister. She was instrumental in the building of a new parish church in the town of Coripata, Bolivia. She returned to the United States only for brief visits and continuing education opportunities. In her last dozen years of full-time service, she continued to work in pastoral ministry and religious education while moving back and forth between Peru, Ecuador, and the United States. She returned to the U.S. for good in 2000 to work at the Child Migrant Center in Palisade, Colo. In her retirement years, she enthusiastically worked to help Mexican-Americans at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Topeka, Kan. Preceding Sister Lucille in death were her parents and four sisters, including Rosemary Givens, Helen Marks, Frances Leach, and Margaret Sickman. Survivors include nieces, a nephew, many extended family members, and the SCL Community. A vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, in Ross Chapel, SCL Motherhouse, Leavenworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ross Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Motherhouse grounds. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is restricted to only invited guests. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, 4200 S. 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048. Arrangements made by Belden-Larkin Funeral Home, Leavenworth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store