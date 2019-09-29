|
Lucille Jewett Mary Lucille Jewett, 91, passed away August 18, 2019 in Overland Park, Kansas. Lucille was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on March 6, 1928 to Arthur and Maenora McAnulty. She attended Central High School and St Joseph Junior College (Missouri Western State University) graduating Phi Theta Kappa with honors in 1947. Later, while attending the University of Missouri, Kansas City, she met her future husband, Bill Jewett, in a psychology class. Lucille graduated with a BA in Psychology with distinction in 1949. The couple married on June 23, 1951 in St. Joe. She taught elementary school for three years until 1953. Lucille continued her education and obtained a Master's Degree in Social Work at the University of Kansas, Lawrence in May 1979. Continuing her quest for excellence, she graduated with honors Phi Kappa Phi. She graduated at the same time as her daughter, Debbie Morley. Continuing her passion for service, she was licensed as a Master Social Worker in October of 1979 and worked at Clinicare Family Health Services from 1980-1989 throughout the metro Kansas City area. Lucille enjoyed reading and was a lifelong bridge player. She excelled in table tennis, loved flowers, her church, the outdoors and the environment. Her motto: "Success lies not in being the best, but in doing your best." She was an elder at Colonial Church, helped start the Care Committee and continued her service to others for over 50 years until 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Jewett and brother Robert (Bob) McAnulty. She is survived by her five children: Mike Jewett of Las Vegas, Debbie Morley (Kevin) of Prairie Village, Kansas, Steve Jewett (Marcia) of San Diego, Phil Jewett of Las Vegas, and Doug Jewett of Las Vegas. She is survived by her five grandchildren: Clay Jewett, Emily Gonzalez, Caitlin Pendergraft, Ellyn Jewett, and Mariah Morley and her great grandson, Will Pendergraft. She is also survived by her brother Melvin (Mel) McAnulty who resides in Newton, Kansas. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on November 1, 2019 at 10 AM at Colonial Church, 7039 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208 with Rev. Aaron Roberts officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Church [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019