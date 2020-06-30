Lucille Marie Jones Cox Lucille Marie Jones Cox, 85, of Kansas City, KS, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, June 26, 2020; She was born to the late Maudie Hucklebee Jones Davis, March 26, 1935, in Drew, MO, and raised in Lebanon, MO; She enjoyed time with family, crafts, swap-n-shop, dancing, and the lake; She is preceded in death by her husband Arnold Cox, and survived by one sister, Clara Jones Bell, three children, Larry, Kenneth, and Teresa, one step-son, Bob Cox, six grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; There will not be any public visitation or funeral.



