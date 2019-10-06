|
|
Lucille Marie Peirano Lucille Marie Peirano, 78, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM October 19, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2811 Avenue D, Wilson, KS 67490. A reception will follow at the Midland Hotel in Wilson, KS. Lucille was born January 25, 1941, in Hays, KS and grew up in Dorrance, KS and graduated in 1959. She worked at St. John's Hospital in Salina and owned Designs and Accents Floral and Oakhurst Insurance, both in Salina, KS. She also volunteered at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salina, KS. Lucille's passion was painting. She was preceded in death by her husband Harlan James (Jim) Peirano in 2011. She is survived by her children David Peirano, Lisa Dixon, and Karen Hawley, grandchildren Devin Peirano, Daniel Peirano, Owen Dixon, Logan Dixon, Grace Hawley, Emma Hawley and David Hawley, brother Sonny Bohnen, sisters Helen Prester, Rita Kraus and many extended family and friends. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019