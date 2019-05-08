|
|
Lucille McArtor Lucille Catherine "Lucy" McArtor, 83, Oakview, MO, passed away May 7, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House. Graveside services are 1:00 PM Friday, May 10th at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Metro Lutheran Ministry, 3031 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64109, www.mlmkc.org. Lucille was born August 15, 1935 in Valentine, NE. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles G. Beebe and her son, Charles A. Beebe. Survivors include her husband, James McArtor; daughters, Debbie Jones and Karen Perrin; son, Michael Beebe; step-daughter, Andrea McArtor; and many loving grandchildren. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019