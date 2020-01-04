Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Lucretia Lyn Glenn Obituary
Lucretia Lyn Glenn Lucretia Lyn Glenn, 48, passed away December 30, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 PM Sunday, Visitation at 1:00 PM Sunday, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Restart, Inc. Lucretia was born June 11, 1971 in Cozad, NE. She lived most of her life in the Kansas City area. Lucretia was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Richard Glenn and her father, Johnny Joe Wooldridge. Survivors include her two children Joseph M. Glenn and Callie Dawn Glenn; her mother, Callie C. Wooldridge; her aunt, Ida May Edmisten; and her in-laws, Donna M. and Melvin Parks. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 4, 2020
