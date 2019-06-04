Lucy Ann Richards Lucy Ann (Muldrow) Richards, 74, a longtime Liberty resident, joined her Heavenly Father on May 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:30-8 pm Tuesday, June 4, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, June 5, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Chapter KO of the PEO Sisterhood. Lucy was born April 19, 1945, in Crane, MO, the eldest of two children of Robert and Mary (Campbell) Muldrow. She received her degree as a Registered Nurse at the Methodist School of Nursing in Memphis, TN. Lucy was united in marriage to John William Richards on June 25, 1966. Following years as a stay-at-home mom with her children Bryan and Michelle, Lucy managed John's Optometry office in Liberty for 35 years. Lucy was truly blessed with a servant's heart, serving family and community. She was a member of Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kansas City, Chapter KO of the PEO Sisterhood, and served with the Assistance League of Kansas City in various capacities. Lucy leaves her husband of 52 years, Dr. John W. Richards; son, Bryan Scott Richards; daughter, Amy Michelle Richards Sunderland and her husband Tyler; grandchildren, Brytten, Brody, Shelby and Taylor; great granddaughter, Peyton; brother, Warren Muldrow and his wife Carol; as well as other family members and many, many friends. Lucy will be greatly missed by all. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

