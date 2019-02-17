Lucy Demoret Hannas Lucy Demoret Hannas, 100, passed away January 31, 2019 at the Silvercrest Assisted Living facility in Lenexa, KS. Lucy was born in Lafayette on November 8, 1918 to Roy and Edith Demoret. She was graduated from Highland Elementary and Jefferson High School (1936) in Lafayette and Purdue University (1940). While at Purdue, she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and worked as the assistant to Dorothy Stratton, Dean of Women. In her freshman year at Purdue, Lucy met Ralston Raymond (R²) Hannas, Jr. They married in June 1941 while R² was in the Marine Corps-- a few months before Pearl Harbor. Lucy and R² had six children (Mike, Margaret, Jacob, Andrew, Molly, and Polly). R² left the Marines as a Lt. Colonel in 1946 and earned a Medical degree from Harvard. In 1952, they moved to Sentinel, OK (1952-64) where R² was a family physician. In 1964, they moved to Kansas City, MO. Lucy, in addition to raising her children, was always interested in tennis -- where all the children excelled. She took them to lessons and to tournaments for years. Lucy continued to be very active raising the family and worked as a substitute school teacher in the Kansas City, MO School District and for years in the Kansas City Public Library at the Plaza. She also served as an officer (Treasurer) for the Heart of America District Tennis Association. Lucy always had an interest in reading, usually books relating to history. In her later years, she enjoyed helping at the Willis/Elliott Orchard, Spickard, MO. Her main interest and love were her family, of which she was the heart and soul. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edith Demoret, her sons, Mike and Andrew Hannas and her daughter, Margaret Hannas. Lucy is survived by her son, Jacob Hannas (Carol) of Overland Park, KS; daughters, Molly Hannas of Tybee Island, GA and Polly Silverman (Jon) of Lorton, VA and Mike's wife Joan of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Michelle Crabtree (John) of Alexandria, VA, John Hannas of Stafford, VA, and A.J. Silverman of Charlotte, NC, along with two great grandchildren, Emily Crabtree and Tyler Crabtree of Alexandria, VA. The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful staff at Silvercrest as well as Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care. A graveside service was held at West Lafayette, IN on Saturday, February 9, 2019. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019