Ludwig I. Einess Jr. Ludwig Ingram Einess, Jr., 87, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at The Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO. Born in Chicago, IL, to Ludwig and Rose Einess, he lived in Chicago, Moline, IL, and Independence, MO, before settling in Blue Springs, MO. Lud enjoyed his life immensely. He lived a very full life and loved to travel, fish, and spend time with his family and friends. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1952 to 1954. He was active in politics. He was an Alderman in Moline. He belonged to the Jaycees, Rotary Club, American Legion, Sons of Norway, and Knights of Columbus. He was active in The Barbershop Harmony Society (SPEBSQSA, Inc.). He was President of the chapter in Davenport, IA, The Chordbusters. He was District President of the Central States District. He was Chairman of the International Contest held in Kansas City, MO in 2000. He and his wife, Betty, enjoyed cruises and traveled overseas to Hong Kong and other cities and countries. Lud enjoyed annual fishing trips to Canada with his buddies, Dick Stout, R.K. Thorpe, and Gary Stewart. Lud was preceded in death by his father, Ludwig I. Einess, Sr., his mother, Rose Wodniok Einess, and his sister, Lorraine Einess McCole. He is survived by his wife, Betty Einess, of Blue Springs, his children, Jeff Einess, Suann Einess, Chris Einess (Melissa), his step-children, Kathy Staihr (Mike), Kristin Gochenour (Todd), Kim Berkstresser (Greg), 12 grandchildren, Brittny Saenz, Courtney Einess Medina (Angelo), Faith Einess, Christian Einess, Benjamin Einess, Joshua Einess, Michael Staihr (Sarah), Katie Staihr, Connor Staihr, Allison Gochenour, Corbin Berkstresser, Morgan Berkstresser, 3 great-grandchildren, Elijah Medina, Canon Staihr, Lincoln Staihr, two nieces, Karen Wittman, Jan McCole Walker, and two nephews, Rich McCole and Steve McCole. One of Lud's greatest joys in life was spending time with his family. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren, and adored his wife, Betty. Lud was known as both Grandpa BJ and Grandpa Squeegee by his grandkids. Lud will be remembered for his smile, his laugh, his enjoyment of life, love and harmony. He will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held at St. John Lalande Catholic Church in Blue Springs, Missouri. He will be laid to rest in Swan Lake Memorial Park in Grain Valley, Missouri. Visitation starts at 9:30 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the church with the funeral mass and burial immediately following at 11:00 am at the church. A reception will follow at the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Heart of America Chorus at www.hoachorus.com/donations, Alzheimer's Research at BrightFocus
.org/, and National Combat Medical Memorial, c/o the Forgotten Veterans Program, 30000 Valor Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029, in memory of Lud. Arr.: Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030.
