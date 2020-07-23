1/
Luella M. Coan
1931 - 2020
Luella M Coan Luella, 89, of Eldon, MO passed away July 21, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Visitation 1:00pm until 2:00pm funeral service with graveside service to follow Saturday, July 25 at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64133. Luella was born April 15, 1931 in Henley, MO. She married Thomas L. Coan Sr. in 1974. Her son, Larry Kroeger, preceded Luella in death. She is survived by husband, Thomas L. Coan Sr.; daughters, Brenda Mallicoat of Ballwin, Janet (John) Carwile from Russellville and Kelly (Mike) Prorok from Missouri; sons, Thomas (Kathy) Coan Jr., and James (Lorraine) Coan both from Minnesota, and John (Shirley) Coan from Connecticut; Grandchildren Chet Strope, Pam (Jeff) Campbell, Becci (Jack) Swillam, Debbie (Naz) Morga, Michelle Mallicoat, Nathan (Sarah) Coan, Britni (Kelly) Emberton, Todd (Krista) Bird, Josh (Jocelyn) Coan, Ricky Coan, Roger (Melinda) Coan, Rhiannon (Leslie) Stark, Justin (Joella) Danburg and twenty one great-grandchildren.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
JUL
25
Graveside service
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
