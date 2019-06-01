Luella Mae (Hassler) Carver Luella Mae (Hassler) Carver, 94, died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born November 8, 1924 in Kansas City, MO, to William Sheridan and Eva (Bowers) Hassler. Luella resided in Sugar Creek, MO for over 60 years, moved to Raytown, MO for 1 year and currently lived in Ormond Beach, FL with her daughter and son-in-law. She attended McCoy Grade School and graduated from East High School. Over the years, she was a secretary at various insurance companies, retiring from American States Ins. Co. Luella was a loving, caring and kind daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her greatest love was her family. She was proud of them & loved cooking big meals to show them. Spending time, sharing many years with her husband in their cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks, could not be replaced. After selling the cabin they became snow birds and lived in Ormond Beach, FL, 6 months out of the year. She was a avid fan of the Kansas City Athletics (now Royal's) and Kansas City Chiefs. She was a member of Christian, Baptist and Methodist churches. Currently a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church of Lee's Summit, MO, along with her late husband of 70 years, Mr. Buford Carver, Jr. Luella was the last remaining sibling of the Hassler family. She is preceded in death by parents, her husband, four brothers, three sisters and their spouses. She is survived by: her daughter, Luanna Luke (Jim), Ormond Beach, FL; son, John Carver (Lynne), Kearney, MO; 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family and friends. She will be greatly missed! The family would like to give special thanks to Avante Rehab Center, Coquina Nursing Home and Advent Health Hospice care team in Ormond Beach, FL. Services will be held Tuesday, June 4th, Visitation 1:00 P.M., Funeral 2:00 P.M., Graveside to follow at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, Missouri 64133. Associate Pastor Bob Daniel of Aldersgate UMC of Lee's Summit, MO officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 3637 Broadway Blvd., KCMO 64111 or to Advent Health Hospice Care, 770 W. Granada Blvd., Ste. 304, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, in her memory.



