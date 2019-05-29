LuEllyn Ruth Reece LuEllyn Ruth Reece, 86, passed away on May 24, 2019 at Claridge Court, Prairie Village, surrounded by her family. LuEllyn was born November 15, 1932 in Horton, Kansas, to Alvin and Tilda Grosfield. She grew up on a farm in Everest, Kansas and was proud of her farming community and Norwegian heritage. She loved books and was an avid reader with books always being her favorite Christmas gift. LuEllyn met her husband, Dwight, attending Zion Lutheran Church in Everest. They were married on August 31, 1952 and celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Dwight and LuEllyn lived in many places over the four years Dwight was in the Air Force and one of their favorites was Charleston, South Carolina. They enjoyed walks on the beach and the warm weather. After the Air Force, LuEllyn worked as a Secretary at the Sunflower Ordinance Works while Dwight attended the University of Kansas, until their first son, David, was born. While at KU they became life-long KU Jayhawk basketball fans and enjoyed going to games at Allen Field House. The couple moved to Prairie Village in 1965 and joined Faith Lutheran Church. LuEllyn was a member of Faith Lutheran Church's Priscilla Circle, The Faith Book Club, Faith's Inspirational Book Club, and she served as Chairman of Faith Outreach Committee and numerous other activities associated with the women of Faith Lutheran Church. LuEllyn was a loving wife and raised three children. She planned many wonderful vacations and family holidays including a trip to Norway. She is survived by her son, David (Vivian), daughter, Venetia (Mary), son Matthew, granddaughter, Amanda (Jason) and two great grandchildren, Blaize and Ace. LuEllyn is preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Reece, and her parents, Alvin and Tilda Grosfield. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66206 on Friday, May 31st from 10:00 am 11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Everest, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas 66206-1714, where LuEllyn has been a member since November 2017. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



