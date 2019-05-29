Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Resources
More Obituaries for LuEllyn Reece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LuEllyn Ruth Reece

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LuEllyn Ruth Reece Obituary
LuEllyn Ruth Reece LuEllyn Ruth Reece, 86, passed away on May 24, 2019 at Claridge Court, Prairie Village, surrounded by her family. LuEllyn was born November 15, 1932 in Horton, Kansas, to Alvin and Tilda Grosfield. She grew up on a farm in Everest, Kansas and was proud of her farming community and Norwegian heritage. She loved books and was an avid reader with books always being her favorite Christmas gift. LuEllyn met her husband, Dwight, attending Zion Lutheran Church in Everest. They were married on August 31, 1952 and celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Dwight and LuEllyn lived in many places over the four years Dwight was in the Air Force and one of their favorites was Charleston, South Carolina. They enjoyed walks on the beach and the warm weather. After the Air Force, LuEllyn worked as a Secretary at the Sunflower Ordinance Works while Dwight attended the University of Kansas, until their first son, David, was born. While at KU they became life-long KU Jayhawk basketball fans and enjoyed going to games at Allen Field House. The couple moved to Prairie Village in 1965 and joined Faith Lutheran Church. LuEllyn was a member of Faith Lutheran Church's Priscilla Circle, The Faith Book Club, Faith's Inspirational Book Club, and she served as Chairman of Faith Outreach Committee and numerous other activities associated with the women of Faith Lutheran Church. LuEllyn was a loving wife and raised three children. She planned many wonderful vacations and family holidays including a trip to Norway. She is survived by her son, David (Vivian), daughter, Venetia (Mary), son Matthew, granddaughter, Amanda (Jason) and two great grandchildren, Blaize and Ace. LuEllyn is preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Reece, and her parents, Alvin and Tilda Grosfield. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66206 on Friday, May 31st from 10:00 am 11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Everest, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas 66206-1714, where LuEllyn has been a member since November 2017. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now