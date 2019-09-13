|
Luke Griffin Paske Luke Griffin Paske, 19, of Orrick, MO, passed away September 10, 2019, in Brookings, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 pm Saturday, September 14, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291, Liberty. On Sunday, September 15, visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating Luke's life at 3:00 pm, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 North State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children's Mercy Hospital or s. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 13, 2019