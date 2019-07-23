Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula M. Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula M. Powell Obituary
Lula M. Powell 1916 2019 Lula Rew Powell, 102, of Olathe, KS passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1916 In Gardner, KS to Albert and Maude (Lambert) Fesmire. Lula was preceded in death by her second husband of 38 years, Ray A. Powell and her first husband of 30 years, Forrest Rew, an infant son Raymon Rew, as well as her eldest son Richard Rew. She is survived by their two sons; Donald (Pearline) Rew of Craig, MO and Darrell (Barbara) Rew of Olathe, KS, 18 grandchildren, and 107 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on July 24 at Olathe View Baptist Church, 330 N. Olatheview Rd in Olathe, KS. Visitation 9-11am. Funeral 11:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe View Baptist Church or to Gideons International. Full obit at Muehlebachchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.