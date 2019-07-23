|
Lula M. Powell 1916 2019 Lula Rew Powell, 102, of Olathe, KS passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1916 In Gardner, KS to Albert and Maude (Lambert) Fesmire. Lula was preceded in death by her second husband of 38 years, Ray A. Powell and her first husband of 30 years, Forrest Rew, an infant son Raymon Rew, as well as her eldest son Richard Rew. She is survived by their two sons; Donald (Pearline) Rew of Craig, MO and Darrell (Barbara) Rew of Olathe, KS, 18 grandchildren, and 107 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on July 24 at Olathe View Baptist Church, 330 N. Olatheview Rd in Olathe, KS. Visitation 9-11am. Funeral 11:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe View Baptist Church or to Gideons International. Full obit at Muehlebachchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019