Lyle Samuelson Lyle Martin Samuelson, 85, of Liberty, MO, died June 4, 2019. He was born November 5, 1933, in Vliets, KS, to Martin Clarence and Ada Christine (Bowman) Samuelson. On November 22, 1959, he married Ina Mae Bailey of Brookfield, MO. Lyle was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Liberty, MO. He served a four-year tour in the U.S. Air Force and worked at Hallmark Cards, Inc., for 41 years. Lyle is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Ina Mae; son James Samuelson of Kansas City, MO; daughter Angie Samuelson of Liberty, MO; son Jeffrey Samuelson, daughter-in-law Kathi Samuelson, grandson Nicholas Samuelson and granddaughter Claudia Samuelson of Fort Worth, TX; sister Pauline Fincham of Kansas City, MO; and four generations of nieces and nephews. Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, Martin Samuelson and Ada Samuelson Swanson; sisters Vivian Samuelson, Harriet Scholtz, Adelaide Hooper and Ione Fasbinder; and brother Fred Samuelson. Visitation is at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Liberty, MO, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial is at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the , 1100 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO, 64105. Please ask that the contribution stay local.



