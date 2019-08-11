Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
1943 - 2019
Lynd K. Mische Obituary
Lynd K. Mische Lynd K. Mische, 75, Overland Park, KS. Born on November 24, 1943, to Irvin and Elton Mische in Vernon County, Missouri, Lynd grew up in and around Nevada, Missouri with his sisters Betty and Diane. He received his B.A. degree and his J.D. (cum laude) from the University of Missouri-Columbia. While in law school he was a staff member of the Missouri Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif. He spent 23 years as a dedicated partner at Gilmore Bell. He is survived by his wife, Karen Galles Mische, his children Steve (Savanna) Mische, Leigh (Jeff) Beck, and Meredith (Eric) Hayes and his sister Betty (David) Matthews. He has seven grandchildren: Xavier, Chloe, Adelynd, Xander, Charlotte, Ainsley and Eloise. He is preceded in death by his dear sister Diane Johner, and her husband Allan. He was an intelligent and kind man, with a keen wit. He lived with an unparalleled integrity that drove him to excellence in work and an unwavering dedication to his family. He was a stalwart of strength and was fueled by life's challenges. He embraced and overcame circumstances that came with losing his father at an early age and working his way through college and law school, to becoming a preeminent lawyer, excelling in his field. His greatest honor was earning the respect of his colleagues. While he held many professional accolades, those awarded by his peers in the field were his greatest source of pride. He was a charter member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers and was the first MO attorney to become a member of the American College of Bond Counsel. He was selected as one of the Best Lawyers in America for multiple years; and was selected to the list of Super Lawyers. He loved and was devoted to his family. He wanted his children to pursue their own dreams, wherever they led, as long as they pursued them with excellence and vigor. He enjoyed chatting with his grandkids, finding interesting ways to spark curiosity, and winding their way on a path of ideas, facts and memories. He spent 50 wonderful years married to the love of his life, Karen. They were complementary opposites and showed us all how to love fiercely and hold tightly to each other. We are all better for knowing and being loved by Pops. A special thanks to Dr. Vincent Lem, and Dr. John May, his caring medical team. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, August 13th at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., KC, MO. Celebration of Life will be 3pm on Wednesday, August 14th at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MU Law School Foundation - Scholarship Fund and/or the St. Luke's Foundation Pulmonary Fund for Dr. Lem to continue his work. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019
