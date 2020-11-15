Lynda Griffith

January 18, 1936 - November 3, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Lynda Griffith, nee Wikholm, was born and raised in Inglewood, California. She was a proud alumni of the University of Southern California and a lifelong advocate of education and higher learning. She worked tirelessly for many years in the Kansas City Public School District and later as a college professor and non-profit grant-writer. She had a keen mind, a quick wit, and a sharp sense of humor. She possessed an adventurous spirit - camped at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, sailed on the Queen Mary, lived abroad and had a lifelong love of travel. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Madison Griffith, her daughter Jean, son-in-law David Babler, and grandsons Joseph, Albert and Jack St Pierre





