Lynda Peacock Lynda Peacock 74, Lenexa, Ks received her Angel Wings April 05, 2020. Lynda was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Catherine, brother Jerry. Survived by siblings Jack, Annie, Cyndy; Children Christine (Peter), Danielle, Larry; Grandchildren Noelle, Ethan, Shane, Jeremy, Elise, Cailin, Jacob, Leila; Great granddaughter Isla. Lynda lived for her grandchildren and loved to fish. She will be missed and live forever in our hearts. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa KS. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 25, 2020.