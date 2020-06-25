Lynda Peacock
Lynda Peacock Lynda Peacock 74, Lenexa, Ks received her Angel Wings April 05, 2020. Lynda was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Catherine, brother Jerry. Survived by siblings Jack, Annie, Cyndy; Children Christine (Peter), Danielle, Larry; Grandchildren Noelle, Ethan, Shane, Jeremy, Elise, Cailin, Jacob, Leila; Great granddaughter Isla. Lynda lived for her grandchildren and loved to fish. She will be missed and live forever in our hearts. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa KS. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
