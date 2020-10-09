Lynn Bedford

October 15, 1938 - October 4, 2020

Omaha, Nebraska - Lynn Brooke Bedford (Richardson) passed away peacefully early on Sunday October 4, 2020, in Omaha Nebraska.

Lynn was born on October 15, 1938, in Harris County, Texas, to Idamae and Glenn Richardson.

She grew up and was raised in Dodge City, Kansas, by her beloved grandmother, Bertha Gilmore. She met her husband, Morris, in Colorado Springs, CO, and they were married in 1964. She was a resident of De Soto, Kansas, from 1969-2019.

Lynn was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed reading mysteries and biographies, and was a doll collector. She loved to attend fall craft fairs and was an avid Chiefs fan. Lynn had many dogs over the years and two cats that she loved very much.

Lynn is survived by her husband Morris, her children Kelly Mingus, Roxanne Bedford, and Brian Bedford (Gina), six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and by her daughter, Kim Salyer.

Lynn will be laid to rest at home in De Soto, Kansas, on Saturday October 10, 2020, at 1:00pm with a graveside ceremony. Lynn was loved by many and will be forever in our hearts.





