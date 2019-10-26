|
Lynn J. Souther Lynn J. Souther died at her home in Kansas City, Missouri on June 26, 2018, at the age of 69 after an illness. Lynn was born on October 30, 1948, to Betty June (Cumbie) Souther and Harold Arthur Souther, Sr. She graduated from Oak Park High School and the University of Missouri at Kansas City, where she earned a degree in elementary education and studied as a post-graduate. Lynn taught at North Kansas City-area elementary schools before becoming an early childhood development teacher. She especially enjoyed teaching the children in her pre-school. Later in life, she counseled clients recovering from addiction. Lynn's dark-haired beauty as a young woman insured the family legend that Lynn took after her Native American ancestors. As a teenager, she overcame a stroke at 16 and soon enjoyed activities with her many friends. She loved to travel and recorded her adventures with volumes of pictures. Her puppies were the light of her life. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her brother, Harold Arthur (Hal) Souther, Jr., her niece Carol (Scott Lewis), her nephew Richie (Nicole) Souther, her grand-nephews and grand-nieces Lilly, Abby, Austin, Liam and Amelia Lewis, and Teagen, Colin, and Quinn Souther, and her closest friend, Gay M. Dust. A private graveside service will be held for family. Memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137, in Lynn's honor.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 26, 2019