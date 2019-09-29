|
Lynn L. McCarthy Lynn L. McCarthy, 87, passed away on September 5, 2019. He was born in 1932 in Mankato, MN to Pearl and Lester McCarthy. Lynn graduated from St. Peter High School, St. Peter, MN in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and became a Sergeant First Class in the 101st Airborne Division. In 1954, he earned a football scholarship to the University of Kansas, serving as co-captain of the 1957 team. A member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, he graduated with a business degree and continued his education at UMKC, earning an MBA in 1965. Lynn began his career at J.C. Nichols Company in 1958 where he eventually became president and chairman of the board serving its customers, employees and the community with loyal dedication for over 35 years. Many organizations in Kansas City benefitted from his service and leadership. Lynn was very dearly loved and will be missed by his wife of 26 years, Madeline Marfield McCarthy, his daughter Kelly (Jim) Sherman, his sister Marjorie (Ron) Macho, his stepdaughters, Terri (Terry) Evans and Toni Ruf, four grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, John P. McCarthy, his wife of 20 years, Maralee McCarthy Shipley, his sisters Mary McCarthy Mollenhauer, Betty McCarthy Ruths, and his brother Jack McCarthy. Lynn was one of the strongest, kindest, most generous men we have ever known and he will remain in our hearts forever. God Bless his big Irish heart!! A private family service was held on September 13, 2019. Memorial contributions may be sent to the John P. McCarthy Library at St. Ann School, 7241 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS, 66208 or Wayside Waifs of Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019