Lynn Marie Coleman 65, passed away Aug. 27, 2020. Visitation: Sept. 12, 10-11 A.M. at Thatcher's Funeral Home Chapel, Kansas City, KS. Religious Service will follow at the Funeral Home Chapel at 11 A.M. Interment: Westlawn Cem.



