Lynn Marie Graham Lynn M. Graham, 52, of Edwardsville, KS passed away Fri., May 29, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fri., June 5 at Crossroads Christian Church, 5855 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KS 66217. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sat.,June 6 at the church. For a full obituary please visit www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.