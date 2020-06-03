Lynn Marie Graham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Marie Graham Lynn M. Graham, 52, of Edwardsville, KS passed away Fri., May 29, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fri., June 5 at Crossroads Christian Church, 5855 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KS 66217. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sat.,June 6 at the church. For a full obituary please visit www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Crossroads Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Crossroads Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved