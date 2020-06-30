M. David "Dave" Robinson M. David Robinson, (Dave), 86, of Leawood, Kansas went home to his Heavenly Father on June 26, 2020 from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Dave was born on November 16, 1933 in Winter Garden, FL to Madge & Lawson Robinson. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, brother and three sisters. Dave is survived by his spouse of 38 years, Carol B. Robinson of Leawood, KS. His sister, Mary, of Tampa, FL and several nieces and nephews. The Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. There will be a celebration of life on July 11, 2020, at 11AM at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114.