M. David "Dave" Robinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. David "Dave" Robinson M. David Robinson, (Dave), 86, of Leawood, Kansas went home to his Heavenly Father on June 26, 2020 from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Dave was born on November 16, 1933 in Winter Garden, FL to Madge & Lawson Robinson. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, brother and three sisters. Dave is survived by his spouse of 38 years, Carol B. Robinson of Leawood, KS. His sister, Mary, of Tampa, FL and several nieces and nephews. The Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. There will be a celebration of life on July 11, 2020, at 11AM at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved