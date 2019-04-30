M. Joanne Urban Mary Joanne Urban, 90, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Joanne was born May 11, 1928, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Francis and Marie Coughlin Montague. She graduated from Hayden High School. Joanne married Paul Urban in Topeka, on September 8, 1951; he preceded her in death in April of 1989. She retired from Santa Fe Railroad after 42 years of service. Joanne was a former longtime member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Parish. She had an exciting childhood after being born in Horton, next to the Kickapoo Reservation where her parents had a restaurant. Then they bought a grocery store and moved to Mayetta, Kansas, next to the Pottawatomie Reservation. Later, her parents bought a store in East Topeka, where Bonnie and Clyde were one of their customers. The next move was to North Topeka, where the family store was lost in the 1951 flood. Joanne always helped in the stores even after she went to work at Santa Fe. Joanne was like a second mother to her five brothers and sisters and they were devoted to her. Joanne is survived by her children, Stephen Urban (Megan) and Susan King (Dennis); grandchildren, Charlie King (Michelle Sfeir) and Thomas King (Joa); great-granddaughter, Alina King; and siblings, Gary Kevin Montague (Donna), John Montague and Michelle Ganson (Larry). She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Montague (Pat) and Max Montague (Shirley). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

