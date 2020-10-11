1/
M. Kathleen Rasmussen
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Kathleen Rasmussen
January 5, 1929 - March 28, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - M. Kathleen Rasmussen left this world to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020.
The children wish to make this statement, "When our mother passed away; we elected not to hold a funeral, knowing that many attendees may risk exposure to Covid 19. After much deliberation and prayer; the family decided to hold a memorial service in March of 2021, so it could take place at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church (her home church) and with the beautiful music that she planned. "
There will be an announcement of a March celebration of the anniversary of her passing for those who knew and loved her. On October 18, 2019, the family will be gathering to bury her ashes next to her husband, Charles Peter Rasmussen.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved