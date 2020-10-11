M. Kathleen Rasmussen

January 5, 1929 - March 28, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - M. Kathleen Rasmussen left this world to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020.

The children wish to make this statement, "When our mother passed away; we elected not to hold a funeral, knowing that many attendees may risk exposure to Covid 19. After much deliberation and prayer; the family decided to hold a memorial service in March of 2021, so it could take place at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church (her home church) and with the beautiful music that she planned. "

There will be an announcement of a March celebration of the anniversary of her passing for those who knew and loved her. On October 18, 2019, the family will be gathering to bury her ashes next to her husband, Charles Peter Rasmussen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store