M. Lane Wyman Lane Wyman, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Olathe, Kansas on Friday, May 10, 2019. Lane was born August 17, 1924 in St. Paul, MN. After living in Minneapolis, MN for his first 16 years, the family moved to Kansas City. He graduated from Paseo High School, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served with the 75th Infantry Division in the European Theater, including the Battle of the Bulge. He was extremely proud of being a member of the Greatest Generation. In 1946, Lane married Shirley Hurelbrink who preceded him in death in 2008 after 61 years of marriage. Lane and Shirley had a wonderful life together, including a second home at the Lake of the Ozarks where they entertained family and many friends. They took many trips abroad. They were very active in many aspects of the Lutheran Church, especially at Bethany and Atonement in Overland Park, KS. They were members of the Germania Club of KC and represented the club as Prinzenpaar in 1985-1986. Lane also served as President of the club for three years. Lane had a long career as a manufacturer's rep in the automotive business, retiring in 1989. He was known for his sharp wit, love of limericks (bawdy and otherwise), keen memory and could entertain a room of people with his anecdotes. Lane was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, parents Claude and Doris and brother Winn. He is survived by daughters Kris Wyman and her husband Dr. Michael Dix, Pat Woelk and her husband Ron, Susan Sundby and her husband Paul. Grandchildren: Kirk Brown, Jeff Brown (Lois), Tom Ainsworth, Dr. Josh Woelk (Casey), Hanni Woelk, Dr. Annika Sundby. Great-grandchildren: Lily, Ella, Levi, Lane, Hugo, Oskar and a baby boy due in September. He is also survived by his faithful and loving companion, Lyn Ganzer and her three daughters Leslie, Heather and Stephanie. The family wishes to thank Phoenix Hospice for their loving care, especially Sara Smotherman, RN. Visitation at 1:30pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 8 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made in Lane's name to: Honor Flight Network of Kansas City, PO Box 46718, Kansas City, MO 64188; honorflightkc.org or Metro Lutheran Ministries, 3031 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64109; mlmkc.org.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019