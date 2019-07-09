Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Mabel A. Howell Mabel A. Howell, 89, of Lenexa, KS passed away July 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. She will be laid to rest next to her husband with private service at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Luke's Hospice House in memory of Mabel Howell; c/o St. Luke's Foundation; 901 E 104th; Kansas City, MO 64131. Mabel was born July 6, 1930 to the late Edgar and Mary Holman in Koshkonong, Missouri. On May 13, 1947 she married Virgil Howell. He preceded her in death on December 3, 1993. Mabel was a longtime member of Shawnee United Methodist Church. Mabel is also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Coulter and son in laws, Bobby Coulter and Floyd "Bud" Conklin. She is survived by her son, Gary Howell and wife Sandra; a daughter, Brenda Conklin; two sisters, Thelma Milburn; Jean Becker and husband Bob; a brother, Herman Holman and wife Judy; three grandchildren, Gregory Howell and wife Kelley; Michael Howell and wife Maureen; Beth Conklin; and five great grandchildren: Andrew, Peter, Anna, Benjamin and Wyatt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019
