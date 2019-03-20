|
Mabel "Jaunita" (Clevenger) Blevins Mabel Blevins, 85, Kansas City, Missouri, died peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, at Belton Regional Medical Center in Belton, Missouri. Jaunita was born February 14, 1934, in Braymer, Missouri, to Owen and Naomi (McLallen) Clevenger. Jaunita is survived by her two sons, Mark Blevins of Harrisonville, Missouri and Rex (Misty) Blevins of Peculiar, Missouri, three grandchildren: Adam, Kansas City, Missouri, Benjamin, and Caitlin, Peculiar, Missouri. She is preceded in death by Lyndell, her husband of 59 years, her parents, Owen and Naomi Clevenger, four brothers, Leroy, Donald, Jack and Bob Clevenger, and two sisters, Willie Kelly, and Darlene Coale. Jaunita graduated from Braymer High School. She was a member of the Grandview United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the Lindley-Pitts Funeral Home in Braymer, MO; burial in Cowgill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019