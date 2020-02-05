|
Mable "Louise" Messbarger Mable "Louise" Messbarger, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 95. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Al Messbarger, her son Dick and her 5 brothers. She leaves her 2 sons, Mike and Steve, their wives, 10 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Louise grew up in Quitman, MO, on the farm. She helped her mother take care of her 5 brothers. She rode a horse to school everyday. Life on the farm was busy, she had a variety of daily chores, and learned to become a wonderful cook and baker. In 1945 she married Albert A. Messbarger. After WWII they moved to Overland Park, KS where they lived for the rest of their lives. Bored when her sons graduated from high school, her friends the Fritzs offered her a waitressing job at Fritz's Chili Parlor. She worked the lunch shift for over 30 years. She retired at 83. Louise was the kindest of ladies and a friend to everyone. Her beautiful smile and loving ways will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 PM with Funeral Services following at 1:30 PM Friday, February 7, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS; Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children's Mercy Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory (913) 438-6444)
